Clarksville Police Department responds to Multiple Vehicle Crash with Injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) worked a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Ashland City Road at Glenstone Drive this morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:57am and involved three vehicles.

Ashland City Road (Highway 12) was shut down in both directions and traffic was diverted onto Glenstone Drive.

CPD asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route until the scene could be cleared. The roadway is back open now.

The status of those injured is not available at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.

Information will be updated when available.