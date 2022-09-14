APSU Sports hosts Two Tournaments, ASUN Opener this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – A pair of home tournaments and an ASUN Conference opener highlight a busy weekend ahead for Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics.

Admission is free to all this weekend’s home events.

APSU Soccer – ASUN Conference Opener

After picking up a 1-0 victory against Alabama A&M in its nonconference finale, the Austin Peay State University soccer team hosts Lipscomb for its first-ever ASUN Conference on Saturday for a 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

The Governors and first-year head coach Kim McGowan enter league play 2-3-3.

Goalkeeper Chloé Dion has had an impressive senior campaign and ranks second among Division I goalkeepers in minutes played (720) and 16th in shutouts (four). Anna McPhie leads the Govs’ offense with two goals and five points this season. McPhie is joined by Alec Baumgardt, Olivia Prock and Karley Roberts who have all found the back of the net for the Govs this fall.



Austin Peay State University athletics will hand out free vuvuzelas and “See Red Friday” t-shirts at the entrance of Morgan Brothers Soccer Field prior to Saturday’s match.

APSU Volleyball – Stacheville Challenge

After starting its 2022 campaign with three-straight road trips, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team returns to Clarksville for the Stacheville Challenge, Friday and Saturday at the Winfield Dunn Center.

The APSU Govs have picked up four wins through its three tournaments with Erin Eisenhart, Mikayla Powell, Maggie Keenan and Marlayna Bullington all receiving all-tournament honors.

Eisenhart also earned ASUN Defensive Player of the Week honors, Monday, after her performance at Western Kentucky’s Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational over the weekend.

North Dakota State, East Tennessee, and UT Martin come to Clarksville for the Govs’ two-day round-robin event.

The APSU Govs open their home tournament with a match against NDSU on Friday at noon, before hosting ETSU at 6:30pm. The Govs then host UT Martin in a Saturday 1:30pm match to conclude the event.

Friday is Freshman Night at the Winfield Dunn Center. All freshmen can pick up pizza before watching the Govs take on the Bison and Buccaneers.

During Saturday’s match, Austin Peay State University will hold a raffle two Panic! At the Disco tickets at Bridgestone Arena.

APSU Women’s Tennis – APSU Fall Tournament

Coming off its fourth conference title in three years, Austin Peay State University women’s tennis kicks off its fall campaign with the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Five freshmen – Sophia Baranov, Asia Fontana, Melody Hefti, Lucy Lascheck, Ayden Kujawa – will make their collegiate debuts in the match under first-year head coach, Maria Sorbello Morrison.

A pair of first-team all-conference selections, Jana Leder and Denise Torrealba return to the Govs’ lineup this season in addition to Yu-Hua Cheng, who was perfect in conference play in the spring.

The APSU Govs welcome Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, Murray State, and Alabama-Birmingham to Clarksville for the tournament.

Austin Peay State University opens the tournament at noon against Western Kentucky, Friday, and faces UAB on Saturday at 9:00am.

Austin Peay State University then faces Murray State on Saturday at 1:30pm, before finishing the tournament on Sunday at 9:00am against Chattanooga.