Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Midterm Election, State General elections, and Clarksville City elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. The third and final election of the year should draw the most voters.
All polling locations in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be open from 7:00am-7:00pm on Election Day.
Here are the candidates on the ballot.
2022 State General
Governor – R
Bill Lee
Governor – D
Jason Brantley Martin
Governor – I
Constance M. Every
Governor – I
John Gentry
Governor – I
Basil Marceaux
Governor – I
Charles Van Morgan
Governor – I
Alfred O’Neil
Governor – I
Deborah Rouse
Governor – I
Michael E. Scantland
Governor – I
Rick Tyler
Amendments
- Constitutional Amendment #1
- Constitutional Amendment #2
- Constitutional Amendment #3
- Constitutional Amendment #4
US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – R
Mark E. Green
US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – D
Odessa Kelly
US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – I
Steven J. Hooper
TN State Senate – Dist. 23 – R
Kerry Roberts
TN House of Rep. Dist. 67 – R
Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr.
TN House of Rep. Dist. 67 – D
Ronnie L. Glynn
TN House of Rep. Dist. 68 – R
Curtis Johnson
TN House of Rep. Dist. 68 – I
Monica Meeks
TN House of Rep. Dist. 75 – R
Jeff Burkhart
2022 City of Clarksville Elections
City of Clarksville Mayor
- David D. Allen
- A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez
- Joe Pitts
City Council – Ward 1
- Brian Zacharias
City Council – Ward 2
No Candidate Qualified
City Council – Ward 5 (unexpired term)
- Ambar Marquis
City Council – Ward 6
- Flora Awuku
- Chris Jones
- Wanda Smith
City Council – Ward 7
- Travis A. Holleman
- Garrett Rye
City Council – Ward 10
- Donald W. Pertzborn
- Stacey Streetman
City Council – Ward 11
- Joe Shakeenab