Monday, November 7, 2022
Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

Get out and Vote. (Brooklyn Kent, Clarksville Online)
Get out and Vote. (Brooklyn Kent, Clarksville Online)

Election-2022Clarksville, TN – The 2022 Midterm Election, State General elections, and Clarksville City elections will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. The third and final election of the year should draw the most voters.

All polling locations in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be open from 7:00am-7:00pm on Election Day.

Here are the candidates on the ballot.


2022 State General

Governor – R
Bill Lee

Governor – D
Jason Brantley Martin

Governor – I
Constance M. Every

Governor – I
John Gentry

Governor – I
Basil Marceaux

Governor – I
Charles Van Morgan

Governor – I
Alfred O’Neil

Governor – I
Deborah Rouse

Governor – I
Michael E. Scantland

Governor – I
Rick Tyler


Amendments

  • Constitutional Amendment #1
  • Constitutional Amendment #2
  • Constitutional Amendment #3
  • Constitutional Amendment #4

US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – R
Mark E. Green

US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – D
Odessa Kelly

US House of Rep. – Dist. 7 – I
Steven J. Hooper

TN State Senate – Dist. 23 – R
Kerry Roberts

TN House of Rep. Dist. 67 – R
Tommy J. Vallejos, Sr.

TN House of Rep. Dist. 67 – D
Ronnie L. Glynn

TN House of Rep. Dist. 68 – R
Curtis Johnson

TN House of Rep. Dist. 68 – I
Monica Meeks

TN House of Rep. Dist. 75 – R
Jeff Burkhart


2022 City of Clarksville Elections

City of Clarksville Mayor

  • David D. Allen
  • A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez
  • Joe Pitts

City Council – Ward 1

  • Brian Zacharias

City Council – Ward 2

No Candidate Qualified

City Council – Ward 5 (unexpired term)

  • Ambar Marquis

City Council – Ward 6

  • Flora Awuku
  • Chris Jones
  • Wanda Smith

City Council – Ward 7

  • Travis A. Holleman
  • Garrett Rye

City Council – Ward 10

  • Donald W. Pertzborn
  • Stacey Streetman

City Council – Ward 11

  • Joe Shakeenab

Montgomery County Liquor Referendum

