Get Thanksgiving Dinner started early with his Cornbread Dressing recipe

Clarksville, TN – Why not get a head start on cornbread dressing this year since you wouldn’t think about having Thanksgiving dinner in the South without it.

Although cornbread dressing is simple to make, Thanksgiving morning is certain to be a busy time, so having most of the ingredients prepared in advance and waiting will save a lot of time.

“The cornbread to use in your dressing may be made from your favorite recipe or a cornbread mix,” suggests the Martha White® baking expert, Linda Carman. “Since you probably don’t have leftover cornbread, just make an extra skillet the next time your menu calls for a cornbread and freeze it for your dressing.”

Save and freeze leftover bread and biscuits, too. Almost all dressing recipes call for cooked onions and celery, so you can cook and freeze those along with any meats your recipe calls for. On Thanksgiving morning, all you have to do is thaw out the ingredients, add the herbs and any fresh ingredients, stir together with broth and bake.

Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Bacon is a recipe that has several ingredients you can prepare in advance. Cured meats like sausage and ham are traditional dressing ingredients, but this recipe gets an extra punch of flavor from the thick sliced smoked bacon.

For more cornbread dressing recipes, visit www.marthawhite.com.

Cornbread Dressing with Smoked Bacon

Ingredients

Crisco® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

2 (6 oz.) pkgs. Martha White® Cotton Country® Cornbread Mix or Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, prepared according to package directions

2 cups crumbled biscuits or toasted bread cubes

1/2 pound thick sliced smoked bacon, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces

1/4 cup butter

1 cup chopped celery

1 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 1/2 teaspoons dried sage leaves

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (14 1/2 oz.) can of chicken broth

Directions

1. Heat oven to 375° F. Spray a shallow 2 1/2 quart baking dish or pan with no-stick cooking spray. Coarsely crumble prepared cornbread. Place in large bowl. Add crumbled biscuits.

2. Cook bacon in large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Drain and save drippings. Melt butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1/4 cup bacon drippings. Add celery and onions cooking until tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Add bacon, celery and onion mixture and all remaining ingredients to cornbread and biscuits. Mix well, stirring gently so cornbread does not crumble completely. Spoon into prepared baking dish.

4. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until golden brown.

8 to 10 servings

