Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans (7-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

Sunday, December 4th, 2022 | 1:00pm ET/Noon CT

Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field | TV: FOX (WZTV-17)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (7-4) travel to face the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) this week. Outside of the preseason, it marks Tennessee’s first visit to Philadelphia since 2014. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field (capacity 69,879) is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, December 4th.

The Titans and Eagles have met on only 12 previous occasions. The Eagles lead the series 7-5, but the Titans have won five of the last six bouts, including most recently a 26-23 overtime victory at Nissan Stadium in 2018.

The contest will be regionally televised on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV Fox 17. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, analyst Greg Olsen, reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, and rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday host Rhett Bryan.

Additionally, Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Chris Carrino and analyst Brian Baldinger will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

Titans Look To Rebound After Home Loss

The Tennessee Titans hosted the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Despite 300 total yards from quarterback Ryan Tannehill—291 passing and nine rushing—and a career-high 79 receiving yards by running back Derrick Henry, it was not enough to offset the performance of the Bengals. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins connected on seven passes for 114 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that proved to be the deciding points in a 20-16 Bengals win.

Henry totaled 117 scrimmage yards against the Bengals. Through 12 weeks of the NFL season, his 1,326 scrimmage yards rank second in the league, as do his 1,048 rushing yards.

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks has totaled 11 catches for 181 yards over the past two games. Against the Bengals, the first-round pick produced four receptions for 70 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown. The score came during the second quarter when he recovered the ball in the end zone after it was fumbled by Henry at the conclusion of a 69-yard completion.

In spite of the loss, the Titans remain in first place in the AFC South. Six games remain in the regular season to fend off the division-rival Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1 entering their game on November 28th), Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7), and Houston Texans (1-9-1). Their upcoming slate includes three road games, three home games, and three divisional matchups.

About the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles own the NFL’s best record at 10-1 and sit in first place in the NFC East.

Last week they hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night and won by a final score of 40-33. The only blemish on their resume is a Nov. 14 loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles are in their second season under head coach and former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who led Philadelphia to a 9-8 record and a wild-card playoff berth in 2021.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts is in his third NFL season and his second as his team’s full-time starter. The former second-round pick has passed for 2,560 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, and he also has rushed for 597 yards and eight scores.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall pick in the first round and an additional third-round pick. Brown played for the Titans from 2019 through 2021, totaling 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns on 185 receptions.