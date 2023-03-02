American Red Cross honors local community heroes during Red Cross Month celebration in March

Nashville, TN – As climate-driven disasters, global crises, and health emergencies upend lives, people are stepping up through the American Red Cross to care for one another in need.

This March, the Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in our community rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the Tennessee Region of the Red Cross. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”



Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22nd, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Continuing Clara Barton’s Lifesaving Legacy

Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors, and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago.

Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

Prevent A Blood Shortage

When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1st-31st, 2023, will receive a $10.00 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. *

Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. *

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1st-31st

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

3/2/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Byrd Health Clinic, 7973 Strike Boulevard

3/17/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, SSG Glen H English Jr. Education Center, 202 Bastogne

3/21/2023: 9:00am – 3:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

3/22/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

3/24/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

Todd County

Elkton

3/31/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

3/22/2023: 11:00am – 5:00pm, Snap Fitness of Ashland City, 260 Hutton Place

Dickson County

Dickson

3/9/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian, 500 Hwy 70 East

3/13/2023: 11:00am – 3:00pm, Office Depot, 415 Highway 46 South

3/30/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

3/6/2023: 1:00pm – 5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Waverly

3/2/2023: 2:00pm – 7:00pm, First Baptist Church, 300 Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

3/1/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/6/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/8/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/13/2023: 10:00am – 3:00pm, APSU Foy Fittness, 451 Marion Street

3/13/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/15/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/20/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/22/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/24/2023: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Northwest High School, 800 Lafayette Road

3/27/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/27/2023: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane

3/29/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Adams

3/10/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, In Honor of Walker Chowning, 7617 Old Highway 41N

Cross Plains

3/21/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

Greenbrier

3/15/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Greenbrier First Baptist Church, Hwy 41

Springfield

3/6/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Funeral Home, 4005 Memorial Boulevard.

3/6/2023: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, The Center, 401 North Main Street

Stewart County

Dover

3/9/2023: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Fort Donelson United Methodist Church, 420 Church Street

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.