American Red Cross is in need of Blood, Platelet Donors now

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar – especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to schedule a time to give now.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days and backyard fun as the season begins:

All who come to give through May 31st will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.*

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® in Seattle, including two tickets to the 2023 MLB ® All-Star Game ® thanks to the support of Fanatics, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750.00 gift card and more.*

Those who come to give June 1st-30th will receive a $10.00 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they'll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set, and a movie night snack package.^

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 26th-June 15th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

6/2/2023: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

6/13/2023: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Todd County

Elkton

6/9/2023: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Elkton Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street

Tennessee

Dickson County

Burns

6/12/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, St. John Lutheran Church, 2300 Highway 96

Charlotte

6/10/2023: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

6/7/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

6/8/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30pm, Dickson Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 500 Hwy 70 E

6/13/2023: 10:00am – 2:00pm, Wal-Mart, 175 Beasley Drive

Houston County

Erin

6/5/2023: 1:00pm – 6:00pm, Erin Community, 15 Hill Street

Humphreys County

McEwen

6/5/2023: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, First Baptist Church, 75 Long Street

Waverly

6/2/2023: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

5/31/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/1/2023: 9:30am – 1:30pm, Veteran’s Plaza – William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pagaent Lane

6/5/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/7/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/12/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

6/12/2023: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

6/14/2023: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson County

Springfield

6/5/2023: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, Our Lady of Lourdes St. Luke Hall, 103 Golf Club Lane

White House

6/5/2023: 1:00pm – 7:00pm, White House First United Methodist Church, 3403 Hwy 31 West

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact ? volunteer!?

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in, and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.?

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals.

For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/Fanatics for details.

^Terms apply. See RedCrossBlood.org/June for details.