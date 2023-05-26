Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Authorizes Tennessee National Guard Deployment to Secure Southern Border

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of 100 Tennessee National Guard troops to secure the U.S. Southern border amid an ongoing national security crisis and surging drug crisis being fueled by an open border.

The announcement follows a joint statement from Governor Lee and fellow Republican governors last week and a border security briefing in Austin on Monday, where Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited states to support ‘Operation Lone Star’ to secure the U.S. Southern border following the end of Title 42.

“America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans,” said Governor Lee. “The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support.”

The Tennessee National Guard members will deploy at the end of May to provide critical support along the U.S. Southern border, including:

Patrolling and providing additional security presence along the border

Assisting road and route clearance, barrier placement, and debris removal

Staffing outpost operations

The Tennessee National Guard has supported border security efforts in the past. In December 2021, Governor Lee authorized 50 additional troops to respond to the surge in illegal crossings and drug-related activity along the U.S. Southern Border. Lee also visited more than 300 Tennesseans stationed at the border in July 2021.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime,” said Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General.

“These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans. The Tennessee National Guard is proud to serve and support our state partners in safeguarding the United States along the U.S. Southern border,” Brigadier General Ross stated.