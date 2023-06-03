U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn releases Statement On Raising The Debt Limit

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after announcing she will be voting against increasing the debt limit.

“Joe Biden’s offer was a debt ceiling increase with new taxes and without spending cuts, and I commend Speaker Kevin McCarthy for fighting back against Biden’s blank check agenda,” said Senator Blackburn.

“No one wants the government to default on our debt, however, I do not believe that the final deal will put enough restraints on Biden’s wasteful spending and government overreach. This deal also does nothing to stop 87,000 IRS agents from harassing hardworking Americans. Furthermore, we should invest in a strong military at a rate that ensures we are fully equipped to take on the Chinese Communist Party,” Blackburn stated.

“Our children and grandchildren cannot afford the insurmountable debt we are on track to leave them,” Blackburn said. “Each Congress, I introduce 1%, 2%, and 5% across-the-board spending cuts to non-defense agencies, and the Biden administration would be wise to adopt my plan to get our fiscal house in order.”