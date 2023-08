Fort Campbell, TN – Soldiers from the XVIII Airborne Corps, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition to conduct the final ruck march event on August 18th, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The Best Squad Competition allows Soldiers to exercise leadership, build morale within their team and use tactical and combat skills all while challenging themselves against the best that U.S. Army FORSCOM has to offer.