80.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 2, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on Dunlop Lane at International...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on Dunlop Lane at International Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Dunlop Lane and International Boulevard. The collision occurred at approximately 8:45pm and the intersection is completely shut down.

It is expected to be shut down for quite a while and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter, and his status is unknown at this time. The driver and passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are at the scene, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at 931.648.0656, ext. 5227.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Volleyball defeats Jacksonville at the Dunn Center, 3-2
Next article
Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Hall Meeting Wednesday, October 3rd, 2023
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online