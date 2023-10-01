Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash on Dunlop Lane at International Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Dunlop Lane and International Boulevard. The collision occurred at approximately 8:45pm and the intersection is completely shut down.

It is expected to be shut down for quite a while and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the scene can be cleared.

The motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by a life-flight helicopter, and his status is unknown at this time. The driver and passenger of the vehicle received minor injuries.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are at the scene, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact FACT Investigator Harrington at 931.648.0656, ext. 5227.