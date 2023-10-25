Tennessee Titans to play Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (2-4) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-3)

Sunday, October 29th, 2023 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-4) return from their bye to host the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons (4-3) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 29th.

The Titans will wear their Oilers throwback uniforms on a day that will also serve as the culmination of Oilers/Titans Alumni Weekend. The classic uniforms feature Columbia Blue jerseys, white pants, and white helmets adorned with the oil derrick logo.

The Titans will wear the same throwbacks on December 17th, when they host the Houston Texans. Apart from 2009, when the team donned throwbacks modeled after the 1960 club, the players have not worn Oilers uniforms since 1998, the final season before the franchise became the Titans.

Sunday will mark only the 16th all-time meeting between the Titans and Falcons and the first since former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith left Tennessee to accept Atlanta’s head coaching job in 2021. The Titans lead the series 8-7, including a 24-10 victory in the most recent clash, which took place in Atlanta on September 29th, 2019.

The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins, analysts James Lofton and Jay Feely, and reporter Amanda Guerra.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans enjoyed a Week 7 bye after traveling to London during the previous week to face the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In London, running back Derrick Henry rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown, and the Titans defense allowed only six points in the second half.

However, the Ravens used six field goals by Justin Tucker, two takeaways, and six sacks to defeat the Titans by a final score of 24-16.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill left the game at the end of the third quarter due to an ankle injury. He was relieved by second-year signal caller Malik Willis, who played the entire fourth quarter and passed for 74 yards. Rookie Will Levis served as the third quarterback for the Titans for each of the first six games but has not seen action.

Sunday’s matchup with the Falcons is the Titans’ only game they play at Nissan Stadium during a seven-week stretch.

They defeated the Bengals on October 1st in their last appearance there, and following this week, they have three consecutive road trips—at the Pittsburgh Steelers (Thursday, November 2nd), at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (November 12th), and at Jacksonville (November 19th)—before returning to Nissan Stadium to host the Carolina Panthers after Thanksgiving (November 26th).

About the Atlanta Falcons

Smith is in his third season as head coach of the Falcons after spending 10 seasons on Tennessee’s staff (2011–2020), including three years under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. In 2019 and 2020, he served the Titans as offensive coordinator.

This season, Smith has the Falcons in first place in the NFC South through seven games. They earned their fourth win last week at division-rival Tampa Bay after Younghoe Koo made a 51-yard field goal as time expired to lift Atlanta to a 16-13 victory.

The Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has started every game in his second season, passing for 1,630 yards and six touchdowns with six interceptions. Last week, Ridder’s 39-yard pass to tight end Kyle Pitts set up Koo’s game-winning field goal.