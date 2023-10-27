BBB Offers Tips to Avoid Falling for Halloween Online Scams

Nashville, TN – Halloween is a popular holiday filled with decorations, candy, and endless excitement. According to a recent National Retail Federation (NRF) report, consumers are expected to spend over 12 billion.

As the day approaches, Better Business Bureau (BBB) provides consumers tips to avoid online scams that could leave them feeling tricked rather than treated.

“Every year, scammers find creative ways to exploit the Halloween spirit. These scams may come in the form of misleading online advertisements, social media posts, and too good-to-be-true prices,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “We know Halloween is almost here, but do not be pressured into purchases before doing some additional research.”

BBB provides three tips as consumers purchase last-minute items for Halloween. First, use protected payment methods. Be aware of sellers who insist on gift cards and wire transfer payments.

Second, research the seller. Not every company selling items is legit. Verify the company’s address. Many scammers use non-existent addresses or vacant lots. You can also visit BBB.org to verify a company.

Third, check the return policy. Some shops only carry seasonal items for a short period. It is essential to understand the store’s return policy before purchasing items.

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.