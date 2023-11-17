Tennessee Titans heads to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars

Tennessee Titans (3-6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3)

Sunday, Novwnvwe 19th, 2023 | Noon CT/1:00pm ET

Jacksonville, FL | TIAA Bank Field | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans play their third consecutive road game this week, traveling to Jacksonville to face the AFC South rival Jaguars. Kickoff at TIAA Bank Field (capacity 67,858) is scheduled for noon CT/1:00pm ET on Sunday, November 19th.

With a 6-3 record entering Week 11, the Jaguars hold a one-game lead over the 5-4 Houston Texans in the division standings. The Colts are in third place at 5-5, followed by the Titans at 3-6. With eight games remaining for the Titans, they still have five divisional contests on the schedule.

The Titans and Jaguars last met at Jacksonville on January 7th. In a game that decided the 2022 division title, the Jaguars returned a fumble for a touchdown with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to win by a final score of 20-16.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta, and reporter Amanda Renner.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of the market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found here.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster and gameday host Rhett Bryan. Streaming is available at the Titans Mobile App for listeners in the Nashville market and available everywhere for desktop users.

About the Tennessee Titans

Traveling to Tampa Bay, the Tennessee Titans played their second straight road contest last week. In rookie quarterback Will Levis’ third career start, the Titans stayed within one score of the Buccaneers until less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter. However, the Buccaneers never allowed the Titans into the end zone and pulled away for a 20-6 victory.

In the week leading into the Tampa Bay trip, Levis was named the starter moving forward by head coach Mike Vrabel after the second-round pick started the previous two weeks against the Atlanta Falcons and at the Pittsburgh Steelers. At Tampa Bay, he completed 19 of 39 passes for 199 yards with one interception. His 699 total passing yards rank third in franchise history for a rookie quarterback’s first three starts, behind only Marcus Mariota’s 833 yards (2015) and Zach Mettenberger’s 741 yards (2014).

Defensively, the Titans created one turnover at Tampa Bay on an interception by second-year cornerback Roger McCreary. They also collected three sacks—one each from outside linebacker Harold Landry III, defensive lineman Denico Autry and nose tackle Teair Tart. Landry has four sacks in a four-game span.



The Titans are seeking their first win of the season away from home. This week marks the final game of a seven-week stretch with a total of one game at Nissan Stadium. Other than the single home appearance—a win against Atlanta on October 29th—the span includes four road contests, one game in London and a bye. After this week, five of their final seven games will be at home, starting with a post-Thanksgiving clash with the Carolina Panthers on November 26th.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

Following a Week 9 bye, the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the San Francisco 49ers last week. The 49ers totaled 437 yards and allowed only 221 yards by the Jaguars, winning by a final score of 34-3. The result ended Jacksonville’s five-game winning streak.

Head coach Doug Pederson is in his second campaign with the Jaguars.

The team’s division title in 2022 gave him four playoff appearances in six seasons as a head coach. He helped the Eagles to three playoff berths and a Super Bowl LII title during his five seasons in Philadelphia (2016-20).

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first-overall draft pick in 2021, passed for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2022. This season, his passing statistics include 2,120 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.