Clarksville-Montgomery County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS), based in Nashville, has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7:00pm tonight.

At 1:52pm, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Dover to 7 miles northeast of Erin to 12 miles northeast of McEwen. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, and half-inch hail are possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, and minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

The affected locations include Clarksville, Dover, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Charlotte, Vanleer, Cumberland City, Slayden, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound, and Cunningham.

If you are outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms also bring torrential rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Carroll County, Chester County, Crockett County, Decatur County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lake County, Lauderdale County, Lewis County, Madison County, Nairy County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Perry County, Shelby County, Stewart County, Tipton County, and Weakley County.