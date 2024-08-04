Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Senate Passage of the Kids Online Safety Act

Washington, D.C. – This week, the Senate took a major step forward in protecting children online by passing the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act. This legislation provides young people and parents with the tools, safeguards, and transparency they need to protect against online harms.

The Senate passage of KOSA could not have been possible without the support of the over 240 organizations that lined up behind this legislation and the hundreds of parents that have flown to Washington on their own dime to lobby Congress and push it forward.

The 91 Senators from across the political spectrum who stood up to Big Tech and voted in favor of this legislation have helped save countless innocent lives from being exploited online.

Weekly Rundown

It has been almost three weeks since the assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump. This week, in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, my colleagues and I finally had the opportunity to question U.S. Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe and FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate about the failures that led to this tragic event.

During my questioning, Acting Director Rowe admitted to the existence of a whistleblower, and the Secret Service must address reports that the agency attempted to silence this whistleblower. Additionally, the American people deserve answers as to why the FBI tried to paint Trump’s attempted assassin as a right-wing extremist when recently revealed social media posts show Crooks was a left-wing radical.

In April, it was reported that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) allowed 23 Chinese swimmers to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. As the largest financial contributor to the WADA, the U.S. deserves to have complete confidence in WADA’s ability to regulate unlawful doping so that every athlete gets a fair shot no matter their sport or country.

This week, I introduced the Restoring Confidence in the World Anti-Doping Agency Act to permanently provide the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) the authority to withhold up to the full amount of membership dues to WADA if the organization fails to operate as a fair and independent actor to ensure athletes are competing in drug-free Olympic and Paralympic Games. View the press conference here.

Tennessee is known around the world for its rich music history and is home to an incredibly talented creative community. Artists’ rights to their voice, image, and likeness must be protected under the law, which is why this week I introduced the bipartisan Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act (NO FAKES Act). The NO FAKES Act is an important first step in protecting our creative community against the misuse of generative AI.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Congratulations to all of the Tennesseans competing in the Paris Olympic Games! To celebrate this impressive achievement I led a bipartisan group of my Senate colleagues in introducing a resolution expressing support for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic teams competing in the summer games which passed in the Senate by Unanimous Consent.