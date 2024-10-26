McDonald’s Suspends Onion and Beef Patties in Response to E. coli Outbreak Investigation

Atlanta, GA – U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) FSIS, and public health officials in multiple states are investigating an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections.

Most people in this outbreak are reporting eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger at McDonald’s before becoming sick. It is not yet known which specific food ingredient is contaminated.

McDonald’s is collaborating with investigation partners to determine what food ingredient in Quarter Pounders is making people sick. McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states while an investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredients causing the illness.

Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions to the affected McDonald’s locations, has initiated a voluntary recall and has asked customers to stop using some onions while this investigation is ongoing. Food service customers were contacted directly and told to remove onions.