APSU Women’s Basketball Returns to Gary Mathews Court for Mercer Matchup This Sunday

Austin Peay (1-2) vs. Mercer (3-3)

Sunday, November 24th, 2024 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns home for a Sunday 2:00pm game against Mercer on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (1-3) has not played at home since their season opener on November 4th. Since then, they have gone 1-2 on the road, including their first win of the season at Indiana State. Sa’Mya Wyatt contributed 26 points to the 74-56 win as she paces the team with 13.0 points per game.

The Governors most recently took a 59-52 loss at Miami (OH) on November 17th. Wyatt led with 16 points, and La’Nya Foster had 15 points. The two also had eight rebounds each.

Wyatt earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman and Newcomer of the Week honors for her Indiana State and Miami (OH) performances.

Mercer enters Sunday’s contest after a 59-48 win to Charleston Southern in Macon. Ashlee Locke leads with 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, PxP / Ashley Roberts, Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Goulde, PxP / Ethan Schmidt, Color)

From The Jump

Sa’Mya Wyatt leads Austin Peay State University with 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Briana Rivera leads with 2.0 three-pointers per game.

??The Governors are second in the ASUN with 4.0 blocks per game and third with a 38.7 field-goal percentage defense.

La’Nya Foster is first with ten blocks and an average of 2.50 per game.

Sa’Mya Wyatt ranks second with a 62.9 field-goal percentage.

Briana Rivera is eighth with her 34.5 three-point percentage and ninth with 2.00 three-pointers per game.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.

Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

About the Mercer Bears



Their Head Coach: Michelle Clark-Heard is in her first season and is 3-3 in her time with the Bears. She is 255-148 in her 14-year career.

2024-25 Record: 3-3

2023-24 Record: 15-17, 8-6 SoCon

Last Season Result: The Bears fell to Chattanooga, 66-55, in the semifinals of the SoCon Tournament.

