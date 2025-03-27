101st Airborne Division’s 716th Military Police Battalion Supports Southern Border Mission

San Diego, CA – Soldiers from the 716th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, are actively supporting detection and monitoring operations along the southern border near San Diego, California, as part of the ongoing mission to enhance border security.

On March 23rd, 2025, troops from the battalion provided overwatch from elevated positions, assisting in efforts to deter and detect illegal activity in the region.

Under the direction of U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), Joint Task Force – Southern Border is leading a coordinated effort to strengthen border security operations. The task force is responsible for implementing full-scale, agile, and multi-domain operations designed to reinforce the integrity of the U.S. border and prevent illicit activities.

The 716th Military Police Battalion’s deployment is part of a broader mission involving close collaboration between the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. By augmenting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) with additional military personnel, the U.S. military is providing critical support in surveillance, reconnaissance, and deterrence measures along key border regions.

“Our mission is to enhance the capabilities of border enforcement agencies by providing additional resources and personnel,” said a military spokesperson. “The 716th Military Police Battalion is well-trained and equipped to assist in monitoring operations, ensuring a secure and effective response to potential threats.”

As part of the mission, soldiers are positioned strategically to assist CBP in identifying and responding to unauthorized crossings and other illicit activities. Their efforts are designed to improve situational awareness and provide real-time intelligence to law enforcement agencies working to safeguard the border.

The deployment of the 716th Military Police Battalion reflects the U.S. Army’s commitment to national security and interagency cooperation. As the mission continues, military personnel will remain engaged in efforts to reinforce border integrity while supporting federal and local authorities in their enforcement objectives.