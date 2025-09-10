Clarksville Tops Tennessee with Cheapest Gas Prices Amid Statewide Increase

Tennessee is the 9th Least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state rose eight cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and a penny more than one year ago.

“We typically see gas prices trend lower in the second half of the year, however, factors like seasonal refinery maintenance and the threat of hurricanes can often bring volatility in the early fall months,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Major metro areas – Knoxville, Nashville, and Chattanooga – saw the largest increases over last week, while the rest of the state saw minimal changes at the pump.”

National Gas Prices

The National average remains at $3.19, which is four cents more expensive than one month ago but eight cents less expensive than one year ago.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.90), Knoxville ($2.85), Cleveland ($2.83)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.74), Morristown ($2.76), Kingsport ($2.79)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.841 $2.844 $2.767 $2.796 $2.834 Chattanooga $2.801 $2.818 $2.706 $2.780 $2.724 Knoxville $2.859 $2.863 $2.731 $2.743 $2.886 Memphis $2.828 $2.818 $2.822 $2.807 $2.906 Nashville $2.902 $2.912 $2.796 $2.859 $2.816 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.