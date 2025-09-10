78 F
News

Clarksville Tops Tennessee with Cheapest Gas Prices Amid Statewide Increase

Tennessee Gas Prices Rise Eight Cents

By News Staff
Gas Pump. (AAA)

Tennessee is the 9th Least Expensive Market in the Nation

AAANashville, TN – Gas prices across the state rose eight cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.84 which is five cents more expensive than one month ago and a penny more than one year ago.  

“We typically see gas prices trend lower in the second half of the year, however, factors like seasonal refinery maintenance and the threat of hurricanes can often bring volatility in the early fall months,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Major metro areas – Knoxville, Nashville, and Chattanooga – saw the largest increases over last week, while the rest of the state saw minimal changes at the pump.” 

National Gas Prices

The National average remains at $3.19, which is four cents more expensive than one month ago but eight cents less expensive than one year ago. 

Tennessee Regional Prices 

  • Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($2.90), Knoxville ($2.85), Cleveland ($2.83) 
  • Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.74), Morristown ($2.76), Kingsport ($2.79) 

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline) 

vcsPRAsset_522440_105553_279a6033-181d-4f41-a971-72bcb183d553_0 Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago
Tennessee $2.841 $2.844 $2.767 $2.796 $2.834
Chattanooga $2.801 $2.818 $2.706 $2.780 $2.724
Knoxville $2.859 $2.863 $2.731 $2.743 $2.886
Memphis $2.828 $2.818 $2.822 $2.807 $2.906
Nashville $2.902 $2.912 $2.796 $2.859 $2.816
Click here to view current gasoline price averages

 

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
 
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
 
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.
