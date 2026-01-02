41.7 F
APSU Women’s Basketball Duo Anovia Sheals, Jim’Miyah Branton Recognized by ASUN

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, FL – In their final week of nonconference play, Anovia Sheals and Jim’Miyah Branton of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team picked up Atlantic Sun Conference awards, the league announced Monday. 

2025-26 APSU Women's Basketball - Anovia Sheals. (APSU Sports Information)Sheals earned Player of the Week honors as she averaged 12.5 points in two games with a high of 15 in the Govs’ win at Loyola-Chicago. The sophomore shot 45.0 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the free-throw line over the week. Sheals grabbed 11 rebounds, with a high of eight at Loyola. She had two three-pointers in the Governors’ win over Berry and picked up three steals and four assists in the two games. 

The Daytona Beach, Florida native averages 13.0 points and 6.1 rebounds on the season and is the Governors’ leading scorer. 

This marks her first weekly award of the season and her second weekly award of her career. Sheals is the reigning ASUN Sixth Woman of the Year and a unanimous preseason All-ASUN selection. 

2025-26 APSU Women's Basketball - Jim’Miyah Branton. (APSU Sports Information)Branton earned the Freshman of the Week title after averaging 9.0 points in two games played, with a high of 10 points in the win against Berry. She averaged 3.5 rebounds over the week and shot 58.3 percent from the field. The freshman had seven assists against Berry and two three-pointers. The guard had three steals in the last week of nonconference play. 

The Miami, Florida native averaged 9.6 points and 4.2 rebounds so far in her freshman campaign. This marks her second career weekly award. 

Sheals, Branton, and the rest of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team plays North Florida on Saturday, January 3rd, in Jacksonville, FL. Tip off is at 1:00pm.

