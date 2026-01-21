Clarksville-Montgomery County Under Winter Storm Watch as Powerful System Targets the Region

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County are under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon, as a potentially dangerous winter storm is expected to impact Middle Tennessee with heavy snow, significant ice accumulation, and bitterly cold temperatures.

Residents are urged to prepare now as conditions may deteriorate rapidly, making travel hazardous or even impossible at times.

According to forecast guidance, this winter storm has the potential to bring over six inches of snow along with ice accumulations exceeding one-half inch. The heaviest snowfall is most likely north of Interstate 40, while areas south of I-40, including parts of Montgomery County, could see higher ice totals. Ice buildup may lead to power outages, downed trees, and damaged power lines, especially during periods of gusty winds.

Friday night will mark the beginning of the storm’s impact. Cloudy skies will dominate as temperatures fall to around 14 degrees, with a 50 percent chance of snow showers developing after midnight. North-northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will add to the bitter cold and begin creating slick road conditions.

On Saturday, winter weather intensifies across Clarksville-Montgomery County. Snow showers are expected throughout the day, with periods of freezing rain and sleet possible before noon, transitioning back to snow and mixed precipitation later in the day. High temperatures will struggle to reach 21 degrees, while northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation rises to 90 percent, making Saturday the most impactful day of the storm.

Saturday night conditions will remain dangerous, with snow showers continuing before midnight, followed by a mix of snow and sleet overnight. Lows will dip to around 15 degrees, allowing any untreated roads to remain icy. Travel late Saturday night into early Sunday is strongly discouraged.

On Sunday, snow showers remain likely during the morning hours, tapering off by midday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a high near 22 degrees. While conditions may slowly improve during the afternoon, lingering ice and snow could continue to pose travel risks. The chance of precipitation remains 60 percent, particularly during the early part of the day.

Emergency officials warn that travel may become impossible at times, especially during peak snowfall or icing periods. Residents should prepare for potential power outages by charging devices, stocking emergency supplies, and checking on vulnerable neighbors.

Residents are strongly encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and weather alerts, as changes in storm track or temperature could significantly affect snow and ice totals. Updates will be issued as confidence in the storm’s impacts increases.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.