Tennessee Department of Health reports 170 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee as of March 28th
Nashville, TN – On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced that there are 1373 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 170 cases from Friday’s 1203. There have been six deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Two more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to eleven.
One more case of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty three. Cheatham County has no new cases reported. The total there remains at seven.
Dickson County has two more confirmed cases bringing the total to eleven. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. One more case has been reported in Benton County bringing the confirmed cases total to three. Carroll County has had no new cases reported, cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) remains at four.
There are no cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Henry County.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 243 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 115,547 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 1,891 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
