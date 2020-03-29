Tennessee Department of Health reports new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee rises 164

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Sunday, March 29th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there are 1537 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 164 cases from Saturday’s 1373. There have been seven deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been two more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total to thirteen.

Two more cases of coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County bringing the total to twenty five. Another case has been reported in Cheatham County bringing the total to eight.

No new cases have been confirmed in Dickson County. The total there remains at eleven. Cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Houston County remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County leaving the total at three. One new cases has been reported in Carroll County bringing the cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to five.

The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 260 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 136,880 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. There have now been 2,409 deaths in the United States connected to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Cases
Anderson 6
Bedford 1
Benton 3
Bledsoe 2
Blount 9
Bradley 8
Campbell 4
Cannon 2
Carroll 5
Carter 1
Cheatham 8
Chester 2
Claiborne 2
Cocke 1
Coffee 1
Cumberland 9
Davidson 260
Decatur 1
DeKalb 3
Dickson 11
Dyer 3
Fayette 10
Franklin 6
Gibson 3
Greene 9
Grundy 2
Hamblen 2
Hamilton 35
Hardeman 1
Hardin 1
Hawkins 2
Haywood 2
Henry 1
Houston 2
Jefferson 5
Johnson 2
Knox 38
Lewis 2
Lincoln 1
Loudon 8
Macon 3
Madison 3
Marion 5
Maury 8
McMinn 3
McNairy 1
Meigs 1
Monroe 3
Montgomery 13
Morgan 1
Obion 1
Overton 2
Perry 2
Putnam 17
Roane 2
Robertson 25
Rutherford 48
Scott 2
Sevier 6
Shelby 313
Smith 1
Sullivan 8
Sumner 93
Tipton 15
Trousdale 1
Unicoi 1
Union 1
Washington 14
Weakley 1
White 1
Williamson 101
Wilson 27
Out of TN 150
Pending 190
Grand Total 1,537

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


