Tennessee Department of Health reports 336 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 7th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 4,138 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee as of Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. That is up 336 cases from Monday’s 3,802. There have been seventy two deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been eleven new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to sixty five. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Five more cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty five. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.
Three more cases have been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty seven. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. No new cases have been reported in Carroll County, The total of cases remains at eight.
Another case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County bringing the total to six. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.
Two new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to thirty two.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 888 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been nine deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 383,256 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 30,710 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 12,021 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
