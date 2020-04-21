Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Tennessee COVID-19 Testing this Weekend Exceeded Expectations

April 21, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced that more than 11,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 Cornavirus tests through the weekend efforts of COVID-19 Unified-Command Group to offer tests regardless of traditional symptoms.

The COVID-19 Unified-Command Group is a joint partnership between the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

COVID-19 Unified-Command Group tests more than 11,000 Tennesseans this past weekend.

COVID-19 Unified-Command Group tests more than 11,000 Tennesseans this past weekend.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said Governor Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

Saturday turnout was the largest with more than 6,500 samples taken from 22 sites across all three grand divisions of the state.  Tennessee Department of Health personnel and Soldiers and Airmen of the Tennessee National Guard operated 19 sites, four more than originally planned, to meet the testing demand. 

The additional sites were opened in coordination with city and county officials to meet demand based on local needs. Hours were extended to ensure all participants received a test.

Sunday testing turnout exceeded expectations with more than 4,600 tests collected across 11 sites. On both days, many Tennesseans drove to sites outside their county of residence to obtain a test from a neighboring county that operated a weekend site.

“Since Governor Lee’s expanded testing initiative announcement last week, we continue to see an increase in the number of citizens who want to be tested whether it’s on a weekday or weekend and regardless of symptoms,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “We thank our local partners for their help in making testing events a success and encourage citizens to utilize their local health departments for testing during the week.”

Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends, April 25th-26th and May 2nd-3rd. A full list of sites can be accessed here. In addition to drive-through sites, all rural county health departments across the state offer free COVID-19 Cornavirus testing 5 days a week.

Weekend Snapshot – Expanded Testing

REGION County # of Hours Sat Sun
# of tests performed # of tests performed
Northeast Hawkins* 6 470  
  Washington* 6   829
         
East Sevier* 7 910  
  Roane* 7   901
  Claiborne 3 132  
  Claiborne 3   80
  Grainger 3 115  
  Grainger 3   104
  Loudon 3 107  
  Monroe 3 81  
  Scott 3 28  
  Union 3 89  
  Union 3   107
         
Southeast Marion* 3 331  
  McMinn* 3   334
         
Upper Cumberland Van Buren* 3 164  
  Pickett* 3   149
         
South Central Bedford* 3 411  
  Maury* 3 273  
  Coffee* 3   515
         
Mid Cumberland Montgomery* 3 354  
  Robertson* 4 254  
  Sumner* 3   820
  Dickson 5 240  
  Rutherford 3 354  
  Williamson* 5 663  
  Wilson 3 275  
         
West Tipton* 3 268  
  Hardin* 3 92  
  Fayette* 3   277
  Weakley* 3 109  
         
Jackson/Madison County Madison 7 875  
Madison 7   519
DAILY TOTALS     6595 4635
WEEKEND TOTAL       11230

 

* National Guard assisted sites


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives