|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University School of Nursing graduate Hunter Burkhart describes life as an intensive care nurse during Coronavirus
Tennessee Department of Health reports 448 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 22nd, 2020
Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 7,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee. That is an increase of 448 cases from Tuesday’s 7,394. There have been 166 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
Four additional cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Montgomery County. The total number is now at 128. There has been two deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
Six new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total is is now at 123. There have been four new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is now at at twenty six.
There have been four new cases of the virus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is fifty. There has been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Houston County. The total remains at four in Houston County. No new cases have been reported in Benton County. The total remains at four.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is fourteen. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.
Two new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Henry County. The total is now at eleven. There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is at six.
There have been no new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total remains at seventy nine. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 1,872 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. There have been twenty deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 835,316 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 31,122 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 45,950 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Henry County, Houston County, Johns Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, United States
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed