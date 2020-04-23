|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Who we’re Fighting For
Washington, D.C. – America’s 30 million small businesses employ nearly half of our nation’s private-sector workforce. As Americans stay home to slow the spread of Coronavirus, many of these small companies have been forced to temporarily shut down or cut back on work.
After unnecessary delay from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats, Congress is finally replenishing President Donald Trump’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Operated by the Small Business Administration, the PPP ensures that employers can continue to pay workers and cover costs during the global COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.
As story after story shows, these forgivable loans are the difference between survival and layoffs in communities across our country:
That’s just a snapshot of why this support matters.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCongress, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Democrats, Donald J. Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Paycheck Protection Program, SBA, U.S. President, U.S. Small Business Administration, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed