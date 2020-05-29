City of Clarksville to begin Phase 2 of Reopening   

Clarksville, TN – Many City of Clarksville offices and departments will resume full staffing and increase public-facing operations on Monday, June 1st, 2020 relaxing more of the COVID-19 Emergency Operations plans that have been in effect since March 23rd, 2020.

“Our plan for a phased, orderly reopening of City Government continues,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said Friday.

“Our functions are diverse, so we’ve asked our department leaders to analyze their operations and do what’s best for the citizens and our employees. We continue to move forward with caution, while monitoring our local health data, especially our 14-day trend line of confirmed new cases of COVID-19,” Mayor Pitts stated.

More City employees are returning to their offices, while some in environments unconducive to social distancing continue to work from home. All employees who report for work at a City facility continue to be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus. Employees continue to wear face coverings when social distancing measures cannot be maintained.

City public safety and utility departments have remained fully staffed and at a high level of effectiveness during the emergency. The lobby at Clarksville Police headquarters and police precincts will reopen to the public on June 1st, with some restrictions on numbers of people who can enter.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department will reopen athletic facilities, park pavilions, and some restrooms and recreation centers on June 1st.

As throughout the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency, citizens are still urged to communicate with City of Clarksville Departments and offices by using online services, email, telephones, mail and drive-up windows to limit social contact.

The best way to find information about City Departments is to access www.cityofclarksville.com and click on the “Departments” tab. Each department’s page offers a wealth of information, links to forms, email addresses and phone numbers to call for assistance, if needed.

While most offices are gradually returning to full staff, anyone who must conduct business face-to-face should call or email the specific department before coming to an office.

City of Clarksville Department Updates

Here is updated advice from specific departments:

Clarksville Building and Codes Department

The Clarksville Building and Codes Department remains open from 7:30am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday for issuing permits and collecting fees, but is limiting public interactions and encouraging phone and email contact as much as possible. The lobby will be locked, but the vestibule remains open with a phone, allowing for controlled access and service. Inspectors will remain in the field, but are working remotely as much as possible. Inspection requests should be called in as early as possible.

Call 931.645.7426; fax 931.645.7430; or email *protected email* .

CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband has opened its new main lobby and returned to normal hours, 8:00am to 5:00pm weekdays. Customers still are urged to use the drive-through to make payments, and should connect, disconnect and transfer services over the phone or online when possible. To inquire about payment options, click here. CDE Lightband will resume service disconnections for both electric and broadband on June 1st.

Clarksville Fire Rescue

All 12 fire stations remain staffed but open to the public for emergencies only. Public access to administrative offices is limited. Call the main office 931.645.7456 from 8:00am to 4:30pm weekdays prior to visiting the administrative office. Dispatchers continue to screen calls to help identify exposure to potential for exposure. CFR will continue to respond to all emergency calls, and is wearing required personal protective equipment.

Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville Police lobbies at headquarters, 135 Commerce Street, and precincts at 1584 Vista Lane and 211 Cunningham Lane have reopened to public access. Police reports will still be available online at *protected email* . Precincts are available by phone at 931.648.0656 from 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

Clarksville Street Department

The Clarksville Street Department front office, at 199 Tenth Street, is open weekdays from 7:00am to 3:30pm but with limited public access. All meetings with contractors, developers, and engineers are being conducted with Google Meets. Construction inspectors will continue to operate remotely with limited time in the office. The department’s main phone is 931.645.7464; the emergency phone is 931.624.1208; and the traffic signal emergency phone is 931.320.1099.

Clarksville Transit System

All Clarksville Transit System routes are operating as normal. The system has suspended all fare transactions on buses, and operators and passengers are required to wear face coverings. CTS implemented a rear-door-only boarding policy for most passengers. The only exceptions will be riders who use the bus kneel — the front door area that lowers to allow an easier step on and off the vehicle — and passengers who use the accessible entry ramp.

CTS also will begin allowing passengers to use every other seat, which should increase capacity per bus by 2-4 passengers.. The CTS Transit Center on Legion Street downtown is closed to the public. All exterior waiting areas remain open. The CTS administration building is closed to the public. All inquiries can be made via phone to 931-553-2430 or email at *protected email*

All bus inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2429. All paratransit inquiries can be made via phone at 931.553.2470.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s Madison Street and Fort Campbell Boulevard North customer service centers will reopen June 1st, including the drive-through windows and internal lobbies. Customers are encouraged to make bill payments by accessing WebConnect, at www.clarksvillegw.com

Customers also may pay-by-phone using the Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400; pay by regular mail with the bill stub; or deposit payments in customer service center drop boxes at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street Internal access to the main complex on Madison Street, including the front lobby, will remain closed to the public. The developer/contractor drive-through window is open Tuesdays and Fridays; and the warehouse is open Tuesdays and Fridays for contractor pick-ups.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department main phone line, 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number, 931.645.0116, are operational for customer service inquiries and emergency calls. Service turn on/off calls are taken only on Tuesdays and Fridays during business hours.

Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department

The Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department remains closed to the public but has many online tools for bill paying and accessing tax records. Visit the department page online, call 931.645.7437; fax 931.553.2471; or email to *protected email*

Citizens may drop City-related payments in the U.S. Bank drop box at Clarksville City Hall. State drivers license renewals, normally available at the City Revenue office, are not being issued because the service windows have been closed.

Clarksville Housing and Community Development

The office has suspended taking in-office loan payments, and payments may be mailed or placed in the US Bank drop box in front of City Hall. The office also has stopped taking new loan applications, and stopped making home inspections during the emergency. Call 931.648.6133 or email to *protected email*

Clarksville Municipal Court

Clarksville City Court will resume hearings on June 2nd, and will continue to offer teleconference meetings via Zoom. All persons entering the courtroom for in-person hearings are encouraged to wear a face mask and use gloves or hand sanitizer. Courtroom seating will be marked to indicate appropriate distancing and COVI-19 Coronavirus screening procedures will be in effect. Clarksville City Court is staffed daily to answer questions and reset court dates.

Reach the court at 931.648.4604 or by email at *protected email*

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Some programs and events have resumed, and park facilities such as pavilions, some restrooms and recreation centers will open June 1st, and park natural areas remain open. Patrons are encouraged to access the department page online, call 931.645.7476; or email to *protected email*

Clarksville Purchasing Department

The Clarksville Purchasing Department will be open to city personnel only. All bids should be turned in to the Clarksville City Hall security station. Pre-bid meetings and bid openings will be conducted via Google Meets. Call the department at 931.553.2477 or email at *protected email*

Clarksville Public Records Request

Citizens who wish to make City public records requests will find the online request form here.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission, is fully staffed and open to the public. Customers are urged to use online resources, phone, or email whenever possible

