Tennessee Department of Health reports 551 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, June 6th, 2020

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 26,071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee on Saturday, June 6th, 2020. That is an increase of 551 cases from Friday’s 25,520. There have been 417 deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.

There have been no additional cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 287. There has been three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.

There have been three more cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total is now at 545. There have been six deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. Another case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 141.

There has been four new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 124. A new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is eight. There has been another case of the virus reported in Benton County. The total is at eight. There has been one death in Benton County due to the virus.

No new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Humphreys County. The total is at sixteen. There has been one death in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been no new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is twenty eight. There has been one death in Carroll County due to the virus.

One more case of the COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Henry County. The total is at thirty two. There has been one more case of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is fifteen.

There have been five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 123. There have been three deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 5,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 104 cases from Friday’s 5,638. There have been seventy three deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 1,909,077 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 23,880 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 109,497 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, 353KB)

Case Management Protocol

The Tennessee Department of Health will post updated COVID-19 Coronavirus cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 Coronavirus testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.

TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

