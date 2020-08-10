President Donald Trump Is Unleashing America’s 5G Potential

President Donald J. Trump

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump is taking decisive action to release more spectrum for commercial use, strengthening the United States’ leadership in 5G communications.

At the President’s direction, the Administration announced that 100 megahertz of contiguous, coast-to-coast mid-band spectrum will be made available for commercial 5G deployment. This spectrum will give Americans access to the greatest 5G networks in the world, leading to cutting-edge innovation, economic prosperity, and strong national security.

The American wireless industry will be able to build and operate 5G networks nationwide using the 3.45-3.55 GHz band.

Through collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, the Administration has worked carefully to ensure commercial use of this critically-needed mid-band spectrum does not compromise military preparedness or national security.

President Trump’s commitment to strengthening the United States’ leadership in 5G communications is vital to ensuring the security and prosperity of the American people.

Leading the World in 5G Readiness

This action builds on President Trump’s record of success in ensuring that the United States is the global leader in 5G readiness.

President Donald Trump and his Administration have taken strong action to remove unnecessary regulatory barriers to 5G infrastructure buildout, helping secure America’s place as the world’s leader in 5G readiness.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has freed up more than 5,000 megahertz of spectrum for 5G – far more than any other country in the world – and has also taken action to streamline the permitting process for 5G infrastructure with State and local governments.

President Trump’s historic tax cuts and deregulatory actions have created incentives for the wireless industry to invest in 5G technology, leading to millions of new American jobs.

To ensure that our networks are secure, President Trump signed legislation to protect our Nation’s 5G and wireless networks from untrusted companies and foreign adversaries.

Thanks to the President’s actions, more than 250 million Americans can already access operational 5G networks.

Protecting Our Future

Developing our Nation’s 5G capabilities is part of President Trump’s commitment to protecting America’s technology and defending our freedom in cyberspace.

In March, President Donald Trump issued the National Strategy to Secure 5G, which outlined his vision for America to lead the development, deployment, and management of secure and reliable 5G communications infrastructure worldwide.

In 2018, President Trump unveiled our Nation’s first cyber strategy in 15 years, which includes facilitating the evolution and security of 5G.

President Trump signed the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act, helping to equip our Nation in confronting the full range of cyber threats we face.

In 2017, President Trump issued an Executive Order to strengthen the cybersecurity of Federal networks and our critical infrastructure.

