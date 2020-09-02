|
|
|
|
President Donald Trump designates Wilmington North Carolina as first World War II Heritage City
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump visited North Carolina today, where he recognized Wilmington as the first American World War II Heritage City. Today marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, when Japan formally delivered its surrender to the United States.
During the war, nearly 2 million Americans trained for service in North Carolina.
More than 360,000 North Carolinians would fight in the war, and over 11,000 of these patriots made the ultimate sacrifice for their Nation.
In March of 2019, President Trump signed legislation directing the Interior Secretary to designate one U.S. city each year as an official World War II Heritage City.
President Donald Trump: “In America, we don’t tear down the past.”
|
|
