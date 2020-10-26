This Week at APSU: Feed a Gov gives Food to Austin Peay Students in need

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students who need help putting food on the table can get free hot meals through a new Austin Peay State University Foundation program.

But those students must visit www.apsu.edu/feed-a-gov this week to fill out a survey to make sure they are added to the program.

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is using a Tennessee Community CARES Program grant to offer free hot meals to students in need.

The new APSU Foundation program, Feed a Gov, is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and will use the $500,000 grant to provide eligible students and their families with meal vouchers to the University’s dining venues and expanded opportunities for placing grocery orders through the University’s food pantry.

“At Austin Peay, the percent of our student body who are Pell Grant eligible is one of the highest for universities in the state, which places our students at risk during difficult financial times – such as this pandemic – of not being able to buy the food they need,” Dr. Loretta Griffy, APSU associate vice president for student success strategic initiatives, said.

“The Foundation’s Feed a Gov program is a wonderful way to make sure these students and their families have access to meals to remain healthy and successful at Austin Peay State University,” stated Griffy.

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in August of 1975. A primary focus of the Foundation is to assist Austin Peay State University by providing funds for worthy purposes which are not sufficiently funded by other sources.

In September, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) awarded grants to 656 non-profit organizations across the state serving Tennessee communities. These grants are all provided through the new Tennessee Community CARES Program.

TDHS, along with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group, created the program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has worked tirelessly to identify the greatest areas of need for Tennesseans throughout this pandemic,” Governor Lee said. “Supporting non-profit partners strengthens communities and ensures recovery is swift and effective and we look forward to working with these organizations.”

The majority of the APSU Foundation’s grant will fund meal vouchers through November 15th, but some of the money will also be used to provide food items to the University’s Save Our Students Food Pantry. That pantry, which provides students with access to free food throughout the year, is located in the University’s Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement.

36th Annual Percussion Halloween Concert going virtual on Friday

The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic won’t stop Frank N. Stein, Mr. Ghost and Ms. Pumpkin from visiting the Austin Peay State University campus this week for the APSU Percussion Ensemble’s 36th Annual Halloween Concert at 7:30pm on Friday, October 30th.

But to keep these ghoulish guests – and the entire community safe – the popular event will be live-streamed on the APSU Music Department Facebook Page. This year’s concert will only feature one show with no admission fee.

“I’d still like to support Loaves & Fishes (and honestly, they probably need help more than ever!), so if you want to contribute, go to their website, Loaves & Fishes or swing by the Music/Mass Communication Building and drop your donation (two cans of food) into the Percussion Ensemble Halloween Concert Garbage Can, located just outside the front door of the building,” David Steinquest, APSU professor of percussion, said. “Be careful with it! That’s a real musical instrument!”

To read more about the concert, click here.

COVID-19 testing available to students, employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, Austin Peay State University offers COVID-19 Coronavirus testing on the campus to faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Boyd Health Services is conducting free COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at the rear entrance of the Ard Building Monday-Friday, 9:00am-11:00am. Testing is conducted on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary.

For more, click here.

Other APSU happenings this week:

Fall Career & Graduate School Fair at 10:00am Tuesday, October 27th, at the APSU Morgan University Center top floor. Click here for more.

College of Business Career Fair at 4:00pm Tuesday, October 27th, at the APSU Morgan University Center top floor. Click here for more.

Pumpkin Painting at 1:00pm Thursday, October 29th, at the APSU Morgan University Center Colonnade. Click here for more.

For information about other happenings at APSU, click here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics