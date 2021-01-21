|
#25 Tennessee Women’s Basketball comes up short at home against #3 UConn, 67-61
Knoxville, TN – The No. 25/RV Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team took a four-point lead into the final quarter but couldn’t hold on, falling 67-61 to No. 3/5 UConn in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 3,553, the largest of any NCAA women’s game thus far in 2020-21.
Christyn Williams led UConn (9-0, 7-0 Big East) with 20 points, and Evina Westbrook and Aubrey Griffin managed 15 and 10, respectively.
Tamari Key got Tennessee on the board first with a put-back just over a minute into play, while UConn came out cold and missed its first four shots before Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit a layup at the 7:27 mark.
Burrell answered with a trey on the next possession, but Williams countered with one of her own to tie the score at 5-all with 6:29 left in the quarter. Paige Bueckers gave the Huskies their first lead of the game with a pair of free throws 30 seconds later.
Key tied it back up with 4:22 on the clock, and the teams proceeded to trade buckets until Burrell and Kasiyahna Kushkituah scored on back-to-back plays while holding UConn to a free throw to go up 16-13 with 1:22 left in the quarter. Each team hit a free throw in the closing minute, and Williams converted on a jumper at the buzzer to send the game into the second period with UT up 17-16.
Following the timeout Marta Suárez came up with the steal and the score to cut the deficit to one with 3:31 left in the half, and she tied it up with a trey a minute later at 30-all. UConn added a point with a Westbrook free throw, but UT reclaimed the lead off a Key jumper on the next trip down the court and stretched it to four with a Destiny Salary 3-pointer by the 1:12 mark. A Westbrook trey 10 seconds later made the score 35-34, where it would remain until halftime.
The lead would change hands two more times before the media break, but four-straight points by Davis following the break put the Big Orange up 45-42 with 4:16 left in the quarter. Williams cut it to one with a fast-break layup, and then both teams hit a scoring slump before Jordan Walker knocked down a three to push the score to 48-44 with 1:09 on the clock. UT would carry a four-point lead through the end of the quarter, entering the final stanza up 49-45.
The Tennessee Lady Vols scored six unanswered to creep within two with 55 seconds to go, but Bueckers hit a three as the shot clock wound down to put the Huskies back up by five with 25 seconds left in the game, and with Tennessee forced to foul, UConn converted on free throws to take a 67-61 victory.
Box Score
UConn 67, Tennessee 61
Next Up For Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball
The Tennessee Women’s Basketball team will host No. 13 Kentucky at 1:00pm CT on Sunday, January 24th in a contest rescheduled from January 3rd. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and all tickets issued for the original date will be honored.
