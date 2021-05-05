Marsha Blackburn Leads Delegation Support of Disaster Declaration

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led the Tennessee delegation in a letter to the White House supporting Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration to address the deadly storms that occurred from March 25th through April 3rd, 2021.

“The Volunteer State is no stranger to extreme flooding and tornados, but last month’s severe weather was historic in its devastation of roads, homes, and businesses,” said Senator Blackburn.

“I urge President Joe Biden to approve Governor Lee’s declaration and swiftly provide Tennessee with the federal resources necessary to rebuild the community,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Representatives Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, Jim Cooper, John Rose, Mark E. Green, David Kustoff, and Steve Cohen also joined Senator Blackburn’s letter to President Joe Biden.

You can view the full letter below:

Dear Mr. President:

We write to urge expedient approval of Governor Bill Lee’s request to declare a major disaster pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act as a result of the severe storms, tornadoes, winds, and flooding that occurred from March 25th through April 3rd, 2021.

In late March, severe storms in Tennessee brought high-speed winds, hail, tornadoes, and flooding that caused damage across the state. These storms devastated homes and businesses, caused widespread power outages and flooding, damaged roads, and created conditions for greater flood impacts. At least seven Tennesseans lost their lives.

Governor Lee is specifically requesting Public Assistance for the following 23 counties: Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson. Governor Lee also requests Individual Assistance for Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson Counties and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

Governor Lee’s request for Public Assistance, Individual Assistance, and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act is attached, and we urge you to approve Governor Lee’s request on behalf of the State of Tennessee as soon as possible.

Our offices can provide you with any additional information you need.

