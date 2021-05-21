BACH announces Air Assault Family Medical Home to return to original location, June 1st

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Public Affairs

Fort Campbell, KY – The Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Air Assault Family Medical Home, the hospital’s largest family primary care clinic, returns to its original location within the hospital’s C Building, June 1st.

Since March 2020, the Air Assault Family Medical Home has operated out of Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home, near Gate 10, as the hospital took precautionary measures to minimize the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the Fort Campbell community.

“The return of three of our medical homes to the hospital footprint enables us to return Byrd Soldier and Family Medical Home back to offering primary care services to a more right-sized population,” said Col. Patrick T. Birchfield, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander.

As of May 21st, the only two entrances in the hospital open are the A Building entrance and the entrance adjacent to the Emergency Center. Once the COVID-testing is relocated, the C Building entrance will reopen. Watch for the announcement of the hospital’s C Building and parking area opening on social media and in local media platforms.

Guests accompanying patients continue to be limited to required medical support individuals only. The outpatient visitor’s policy allows a guest to accompany a patient who requires supervision during outpatient visits. The current inpatient visitor’s policy also remains in effect with only one visitor authorized in an inpatient room and during the patient’s entire hospital stay.

Facemasks are also required when entering the hospital. Some exceptions may apply to include very young children and certain medical conditions.

Thank you for your patience with our processes to ensure you and your families continue to receive excellent and compassionate care throughout the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to serving you in your original Air Assault Family Medical Home space within the hospital beginning June 1st.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

COVID-19 vaccines are currently being offered to all TRICARE beneficiaries ages 12 and older at Fort Campbell. To schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment, go to https://blanchfield.tricare.mil

