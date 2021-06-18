Marsha Blackburn Speaks Out Against Democrats’ Federal Takeover of Election Laws

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) along with 13 other Republican colleagues to oppose the Democrats’ federal takeover of our election laws.

The Left is Pushing for Government-Sponsored Cheating

“[Tennesseans] want to preserve: one person, one vote and the integrity of the electoral system. S.1 and all of the different versions of S.1, in essence, are pieces of legislation that will make it literally easier to cheat. They will be useful ways to cheat in an election.”

Tennesseans Believe in One Person, One Vote

“In Tennessee, we have really well-run elections. And we want to continue to have really well-run elections. We believe in one person, one vote.”

