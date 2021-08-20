|
Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Series History
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – In 12 all-time meetings between the Tennesse Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans have won 10 of the games in the series, which dates back to Tampa Bay’s expansion season of 1976. The Titans took five consecutive meetings from 1989 through 2003, and they have won the last three times they have played.
The Titans have hosted eight of the 12 meetings in the series. They have traveled to Tampa Bay for a regular-season game on four occasions and only three times in Raymond James Stadium, which opened in 1998.
Most recently, the Titans hosted the Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2019 campaign (October 27th) and fought for a 27-23 win.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was making his second start in a Titans uniform, completed an eight-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score, and the Titans defense produced two takeaways and a turnover on downs to end the three subsequent Buccaneers possessions.
The last time the Titans visited Tampa Bay was the 2015 season opener (September 13th). The matchup featured the top two picks in the 2015 NFL Draft and the two most recent Heisman Trophy winners at the time, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (first overall) and the Titans’ Marcus Mariota. Mariota passed for four touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating, helping the Titans prevail 42-14.
The first game between the two franchises was a historic occasion. On September 12th, 1976, the Buccaneers, led by head coach John McKay and quarterback Steve Spurrier, played the inaugural game in team history against the Oilers at the Astrodome. The Oilers, coached by Bum Phillips and quarterbacked by Dan Pastorini, won the game by a final score of 20-0. In preseason play, the Titans and Buccaneers have squared off on 10 occasions, with the Buccaneers holding a 7-3 advantage.
Most Recent Matchups
2007 Week 6 • October 14th, 2007 • Titans 10 at BUCCANEERS 13
2011 Week 12 • November 27th, 2011 • Buccaneers 17 at TITANS 23
2015 Week 1 • September 13th, 2015 • TITANS 42 at Buccaneers 14
2019 Week 8 • October 27th, 2019 • Buccaneers 23 at TITANS 27
