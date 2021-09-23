Tennessee Titans game history against Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 53 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 35-18. They have split the series in each of the past two seasons.

In 2020, the Titans and Colts played two games in a three-week span. In the first meeting on November 12th, a nationally-televised Thursday night game in Tennessee, the Colts scored 24 consecutive points and took advantage of Titans special teams miscues to secure a 34-17 victory. The Titans had a punt for 17 yards, a punt blocked and a missed field goal contribute to the defeat.

In the 2020 rematch at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 29th, the Titans won 45-26. Derrick Henry rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns, while Ryan Tannehill threw for 221 yards with a 69-yard touchdown to A.J. Brown. Brown added a late 42-yard kickoff return touchdown to become the first player in franchise history with a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown in the same game.

The Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016 until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Games

2019 Week 2 • Sept. 15th, 2019 • COLTS 19 at Titans 17

Jacoby Brissett completes the game-winning four-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Colts convert 50 percent on third down (7-14) and limit the Titans to 10 percent (1-10).

Brissett totals three touchdown passes, while Marcus Mariota completes one touchdown pass to offensive lineman David Quessenberry. Derrick Henry (81 rushing yards) adds the other touchdown on a one-yard run.

2019 Week 13 • Dec. 1st, 2019 • TITANS 31 at Colts 17

The Titans erase a 10-point deficit in the second half, taking the lead with 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter on Tye Smith’s 63-yard touchdown return after Dane Cruikshank blocks a 46-yard field goal attempt by Adam Vinatieri. The Titans block two total field goals (Austin Johnson).

Derrick Henry rushes for 149 yards and a score. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Kalif Raymond in the fourth quarter. The Titans defense intercepts Jacoby Brissett twice (Kevin Byard, Logan Ryan) and notches three sacks. Tannehill is sacked six times by the Colts.

2020 Week 10 • Nov. 12th, 2020 • COLTS 34 at Titans 17

The Colts score the game’s final 24 points to defeat the Titans on Thursday Night Football. The Titans’ second half includes three consecutive possessions ending with a 17-yard punt, a blocked punt by the Colts for a touchdown, and a missed field goal, leading directly to 21 total points for the Colts.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, while running back Nyheim Hines accounts for 115 scrimmage yards (70 rushing, 45 receiving) and two total touchdowns. Derrick Henry rushes for 103 yards on 19 carries.

2020 Week 12 • Nov. 29th, 2020 • TITANS 45 at Colts 26

In a battle between 7-3 teams, the Titans win to take the lead in the AFC South. Derrick Henry totals 178 yards on 27 rushing attempts and in the first half alone accounts for 140 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans scored touchdowns on five of their six possessions in the first half. After the Colts tie the score at 14-14 in the second quarter, the Titans score the next 24 points. A.J. Brown (98 receiving yards) scores on a 69-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and adds a 42-yard touchdown return of an onside kickoff attempt by the Colts in the fourth quarter. The Titans total 449 yards, including 229 rushing yards