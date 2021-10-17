Marsha Blackburn Report: Dispatches From Our Chaotic Southern Border

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has emboldened drug cartels and sex traffickers, creating a crisis like we’ve never seen.

During my visit to the South Texas border region, I was pleased to hear about how the state of Texas has stepped in to help secure our southern border because the Biden administration has not only refused to do so, but is taking resources away from the U.S. Border Patrol.

The work being done through Operation Lone Star and the National Border Patrol Council, along with the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety (DPS) is extraordinary. However, our Border Patrol force is still overextended, and the Biden administration must act now.

It is clear their current immigration policy is inhumane and unsustainable. Until our border is secure, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state.

Supporting Law Enforcement

In McAllen, Texas, officials representing the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard briefed me on the humanitarian crisis paying out along the southern border. In some areas they’ve seen a 1000% increase in vehicle pursuits involving illegal aliens.

Surveying Abandoned Border Wall Construction Sites

Border Patrol agents told me all they want is to do their job, but Joe Biden has made it impossible by cutting their resources. While I was on the ground in Texas, Joe Biden cancelled construction on another 31 miles of border fencing. Meanwhile, law enforcement personnel encountered over 200,000 migrants attempting to cross the southern border in August alone.

Cartels coordinate to simultaneously move drugs, unaccompanied minors, and families in different directions. In doing so, they overwhelm Border Patrol and successfully smuggle drugs and people into the U.S.

Patrolling The Rio Grande River

Texas DPS officers regularly have to rescue migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River. During my visit, these officers brought me directly onto the front lines of the border crisis and showed me where human and drug traffickers are crossing into the United States.

Advocating For Ranchers and Landowners

In Falfurrias, I met with local law enforcement, ranchers, and landowners who are forced to deal with property damage caused by illegal aliens trespassing through their land to avoid checkpoints. In Washington, I will fight to secure our border.

Encountering Migrants Attempting To Cross

Near the Anzalduas International Bridge, we encountered dozens of migrants illegally crossing into the United States. Typically, these people are released into the United States after checking in at a Temporary Outdoor Processing Site (TOPS).

Conditions are so bad that the Border Patrol has put up signs to direct migrants away from dangerous areas, reducing the number of rescue missions.

Marsha’s Roundup

The cartels are stronger and richer than ever, and the Biden administration downright refuses to address it. This has to stop.

The border wall is meant to protect Americans. Joe Biden needs to complete it and give law enforcement the tools they need to do their job.

Until our border is secure, our entire nation’s security is at risk.

During my visit, border patrol agents made one thing clear to me: this crisis is unsustainable.

Joe Biden’s open border agenda emboldens cartels, and hardworking ranchers and property owners near the southern border pay the price.

If Joe Biden respected our nation’s security, he would build the wall. Instead, he just announced the cancellation of more border wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley.

Joe Biden has created a humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border.

