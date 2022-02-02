APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Murray State at the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay (13-6 | 6-3 OVC) vs. Murray State (15-6 | 7-3 OVC)

Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 | 4:00pm*

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team has won four-straight games against rival Murray State and the Governors will look to keep the streak rolling when they host a Thursday contest against the Racers in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The tip-off is set for 5:00pm.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State are separated by a half-game in the Ohio Valley Conference standings. The Governors are 6-3 in the league and currently sit in fourth place, while the Racers are in third place with a 7-3 mark in conference action.



The APSU Govs are 8-1 at home this season and are 4-1 on Dave Loos Court during OVC play. Murray State is 6-4 on the road this year, but the Racers are 3-1 on the road in conference play.



Thursday’s basketball doubleheader is presented by F&M Bank. Austin Peay State University will also celebrate National Women in Sports Day and its LeadHer initiative during Thursday’s women’s contest.

“We celebrate the women in sports who have paved the road and opened the doors, those who are currently breaking barriers, and young girls who aspire to continue their journey in the world of sport,” said Austin Peay State University Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator Lisa Varytimidis.

“Austin Peay LeadHer is aligned with the Women’s Sports Foundation’s mission of being an ally, advocate, and catalyst for tomorrow’s leaders. Enabling girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life,” Varytimidis stated.

All of Austin Peay State University’s female student-athletes will be recognized on the court during halftime of the women’s game against Murray State. Also, all girls 18 and under that wear their team’s sports jersey will receive free admission to the women’s game.

Thursday’s game against Murray State will be streamed on ESPN+.

About the Murray State Racers

After a sixth-place finish in the regular season and a first-round win against No. 3-seed Southeast Missouri in the OVC Tournament, Murray State’s season came to an end when it fell to eventual tournament champion Belmont, 67-49, in the semifinals.

This season, fifth-year head coach Rechelle Turner’s squad received three first-place votes and was tabbed to finish fourth in the 2021-22 OVC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll. Murray State is 15-6 overall this season with a 7-3 record in conference play, which puts them in third place in the OVC standings. The Racers are 1-1 against league-leading Tennessee Tech and dropped their first contest against second-place Belmont.

Murray State is led by 2020-21 First Team All-OVC and 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC selections Macey Turley and Katelyn Young. Young is the reigning OVC Player of the Week and has won the award a league-leading six times this season, while Turley has won the award once.



Young is averaging 20.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, both of which lead the OVC — she also ranks 22nd in the NCAA in scoring. Nationally, the 6-1 forwards ranks 5th in free-throws made (111), 13th in free-throws attempted (127), and 26th in free-throw percentage (.874) — she leads the OVC in all three statistics.



Turley is the OVC’s top three-point shooter this season, averaging 2.3 made threes per game. The 5-6 senior also ranks sixth in the conference in scoring (14.4 ppg), third in assists (4.0 apg), and fifth in three-point percentage (.409).



Hannah McKay and Alexis Burpo are averaging 11.6 and 10.0 points per game, respectively, which ranks 14th and 21st in the OVC this season. The duo also gives the Racers three of the top five rebounders in the league, with Burpo averaging 7.7 rebounds per game, which ranks second in the OVC, and McKay averaging 6.5 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the OVC.

Murray State has the OVC’s top-scoring offense (72.6 ppg) and the best scoring margin (+12.6) this season. The Racers lead the league in free-throw percentage (.798) and rank second in three-point percentage (.341), Murray State also ranks eighth in the NCAA and second in the OVC in field-goal percentage (.470).

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The 94th meeting in a series that dates back to 1978, Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series, 48-45, and has won the last four meetings. The Governors are 6-1 against Murray State since the start of the 2019 season and are on a six-game winning streak in the Winfield Dunn Center, where they are 32-15 all-time against Murray State.

A career-day from D’Shara Booker led Austin Peay State University to its second-straight season sweep of Murray State, as the Governors picked up a 74-71 victory on January 25th, 2021, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Booker led the APSU Govs with 18 points and eight rebounds while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the floor in the contest. Booker’s 100-percent shooting performance matched the Austin Peay State University single-game field goal percentage record, which had been set by Tearra Banks and Gerlonda Hardin.

Brianah Ferby and Brandi Ferby scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for APSU, with Brianah also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a team-high four assists.

Four Racers scored in double-figures, with Macey Turley knocking down four threes en route to a game-high 21 points. Bria Sanders-Woods and Manna Mensah scored 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Katelyn Young added 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Austin Peay State University outscored Murray State, 42-26, in the paint. The Governors also outrebounded the Racers, 44-23, with Kemia Ward grabbing a career-high eight rebounds in the contest.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University has swept the season series with Murray State in back-to-back years and is on a four-game winning streak in the series. The Governors are also 6-1 against the Racers since the start of the 2019 season.

Dating back to 2016, the Governors have won six-straight games against Murray State in the Winfield Dunn Center.

Austin Peay State University and Murray State are both shooting 47.0 percent from the floor this season. However, when you break it down further, the APSU Govs lead the OVC and rank seventh in the NCAA because they are shooting 46.99 percent, while the Racers rank second in the OVC and eighth in the NCAA because they are shooting just 46.96 this season.

Through 19 games, APSU is shooting 47.0 percent from the floor as a team. The Governors have not shot over 45 percent from the floor in a season since the 2002-03 team set the single-season program record by shooting 47.4 percent.

Austin Peay State University ranks third in the OVC in scoring defense (59.9 ppg), field-goal percentage defense (.392), and three-point percentage defense (.283) — the Govs are the only team in the league that ranks in the top three in all three statistics.

APSU’s defense held ten-straight opponents under 70 points to start the season and has only given up 70-or-more points twice. The Governors have held three opponents under 50 points and eight opponents under 60 points this season.

Austin Peay State University is averaging 6.0 made threes per game, which is tied for third in the OVC, and are shooting a league-leading 36.0 percent from three-point range.

Yamia Johnson and Karle Pace are averaging 16.1 and 15.0 points per game, respectively, and rank second and fifth in the OVC in scoring. They are the only teammates in the top five in the league in scoring.

*Game time moved up One Hour due to Incoming Weather.