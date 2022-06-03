Vegetables, Chain Maille Jewelry, Bagels, Homemade Soap, More available at Clarksville Downtown Market

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Downtown Market happens every Saturday from 8:00am until 12:00pm from now until October 1st. Since the Clarksville Downtown Market began back in 2009, its purpose has been to provide a gathering place for the community to access local food choices.

Its goals are to offer area farmers, crafters, and artists an opportunity to display and sell their goods to the public at one central location.

In the beginning, the market opened with around 16 vendors. This past Saturday, the Clarksville Downtown Market hosted 84 vendors. That is how much the market has grown over the years.

The market now offers potted plants, herbs, vegetables, jewelry, sauces, baked goods, soaps, handcrafted items, and more. There is always live music and of course the mascot “Corny the Cob”.



The Clarksville Downtown Market was voted the #1 Market in America in 2020. It has been voted as the #1 Market in Tennessee for 10 straight years.



Below are a few of the vendors you can expect to see at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

Creative Musings by Hilda

Creative Musings by Hilda offers jewelry and several other types of handcrafted items. They are at the market every other week.

“I work mainly in chain maille. I use aluminum rings, copper, and stainless steel. I also work with polymer clay. So you will see some of these pieces in the booth as well,” said Hilda Walker.

“But I also have some accessories that I will have later in the year. Each week, I am here every other week, I trade out pieces so it’s not boring,” Walker stated. “I will have jewelry pieces. But, I also do covered pieces, covered classes, trinket boxes.”

“I like to do so many different things. I start working on one thing and then something else catches my eye and I want to make something else,” commented Walker.

Firefly Farm

Firefly Farm in Indian Mound, TN, is a fifty-acre patchwork of annual and perennial gardens and orchards, pasture, woodlands, and wildlife habitat. Courtney and William Peacher live and work on the farm with their five children growing fruits, vegetables, flowers, and herbs.

“All the vegetables are grown on our farm in Indian Mound Tennessee. We grow them ourselves,” Courtney Peacher stated. “Right now we have cauliflower, broccoli, beets, onions, carrots, turnips, snap peas, lettuce, and green beans.



“Next to come in will be our tomatoes and cucumbers with lots of green beans. Watermelon will be a little later in the year along with blueberries and blackberries.” Peacher stated.

So Fly Bagels

So Fly Bagels bakes hand-rolled bagels fresh daily. All bagels are made with unbleached bread flour, water, salt, yeast, and sugar (some might have brown or honey instead). No preservatives are used in their bagels. They are best fresh. So Fly Bagels is at the market every other week.

“I cook the bagels in my home kitchen to bring you fresh chewy bagels. It takes 3 hours per batch of bagels. For the Clarksville Downtown Market, I baked 600 bagels and it took about 13 hours, ” said Melanie Hoffman.

“This week we had onion, everything, cheddar, chocolate, plain, french toast, cinnamon-raisin, and cranberry orange bagels,” Hoffman stated.

Pure Joy Soap Company

Pure Joy Soap Company creates beautifully magical soaps, using certified organic, plant-based ingredients. Lovingly created wonderfully uplifting bundles of organic goodness.

“I make all these soaps myself. It’s a hobby that got completely out of control,” laughed Janis Emery. “Everything I have is scented with essential oils. I don’t use any man-made fragrances. I have everything from patchouli to lavender to bay rum.”



“I love the Clarksville Downtown Market. I have been a vendor since the beginning, since 2009,” stated Emery. “We get a ton of support from the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. They’re fabulous.”

Clarksville Downtown Market Special Event Schedule

June 11th – Corny Cob Day

June 18th – Wellness Takeover

June 25th – Public Square Summer Picnic

July 16th – Flower Fest

July 23rd – Tomato Madness

July 30th – Christmas in July

August 13th – Meat Mania

August 27th – Clarksville Cares

September 17th- Hispanic Heritage

September 24th – Public Square Fall Picnic

October 1st – Scavenger Hunt

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm from now through October 1st at Public Square.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com

