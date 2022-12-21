Austin Peay State University Football releases complete 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Five home games, the program’s first-ever trips to Texas and Utah, and a game against an in-state FBS rival highlight the 2023 Austin Peay State University (APSU) football schedule, presented Tuesday in conjunction with the release of the first ASUN-Western Athletic Conference football slate.

Austin Peay State University’s 2023 schedule features six teams that have qualified for the FCS Playoffs since 2017 and five teams that have qualified in the past two seasons. The only FCS teams on the APSU Govs’ schedule that have not qualified for the FCS Playoffs in the past five years are North Alabama – who just completed its first postseason-eligible season in 2022 – and Lindenwood and Utah Tech – who are ineligible for the FCS Playoffs during their transition to the subdivision.

The Governors open the season with back-to-back games on the road, starting Sept. 2 with their first game against Southern Illinois since 1992 when they travel to Carbondale, Illinois. Austin Peay State University’s only FBS contest of the 2023 season is next when it squares off with Tennessee in a September 9th game at Neyland Stadium.

For the APSU Govs’ home 2023 opener, ETSU finally makes the return trip from the 2019 meeting when they travel to Fortera Stadium on September 16th. Austin Peay State University then hits the road for two more games, starting with its first ASUN-WAC contest against Stephen F. Austin, on September 23rd, in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Govs travel to Lindenwood for a September 30th meeting that will be the first-ever game between the two programs.

After a Week 6 bye, Gardner-Webb visits Fortera Stadium for an October 14th nonconference battle. The Governors then play five-straight ASUN-WAC contests to close the season, starting with an October 21st showdown at Southern Utah and an October 28th Homecoming contest against North Alabama in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University hits the road for the final time in the regular season when it travels to Eastern Kentucky, on November 4th. The Governors close the regular-season slate with their only back-to-back home games when they host Utah Tech, on November 11th, and Central Arkansas, on November 18th, at Fortera Stadium.

The ASUN-WAC partnership will function in the manner of a single sports conference beginning January 1st, 2023. The 2023 schedule, based on existing commitments, will be limited to six conference games.

The ASUN-WAC Football partnership began with a combined group that built the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021. Featuring an automatic qualifier (AQ) into the FCS playoff each of the past two years, the football group enters year three with nine participating institutions: Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin State, Tarleton, and Utah Tech. The group will add the Texas Rio Grande Valley in the fall of 2025 when it begins sponsorship of football.



The group is currently building the 2024 schedule which will feature a full eight-game single round-robin. Future schedules are also being constructed as part of the multi-year conference agreement.



Austin Peay State University season ticket information, game times, and full broadcast information for the 2023 season will be available at a later date.

2023 APSU Football Schedule Scouting Report