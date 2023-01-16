Clarksville Gas and Water Department implements Mandatory Water Restrictions for City of Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has implemented mandatory water restrictions effective immediately for all Clarksville residents and has activated Stage 2 of its Water Conservation Contingency Plan until further notice.

These actions are in response to a 30-inch water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive where repairs are underway.

Utility construction crews are onsite working diligently to make repairs as expediently as possible; however, it is undetermined when the work will be finished and water service fully restored. Updates will be publicized as work progresses.

Clarksville’s water is safe to drink and water treatment plant staff work around the clock to ensure drinking water meets established state and federal regulations.

The water line repair is causing system-wide water outages and low water pressure and citizens are asked to use water only as necessary and to temporarily curtail unnecessary use during the repair work. Also, it is not necessary to fill bathtubs or store water.

“I ask Clarksville citizens to please limit their water use to only necessary usage such as drinking, cooking, bathing and flushing toilets until the repair is complete,” said Gas & Water General Manager Mark Riggins.

The Water Conservation Contingency Plan requires water awareness and mandatory water restrictions by specified water consumers within the Clarksville water distribution system. The goal of Stage 2 water restrictions is to achieve a 10% reduction in total gallons per capita per day (GPCD).

In order to achieve this goal it will take the cooperation of all citizens to work together to accomplish the following steps.

Restrict operation of ornamental fountains or ponds to initial filling except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system.

Prohibit recreational water use including use of faucets, hoses or hydrants, which uses water in such a manner as to allow run-off or other wastes.

Prohibit washing of any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane, or other vehicle. Vehicle washing may be done at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Further, such washing may be exempted from these regulations if the health, safety, and welfare of the public is contingent upon frequent cleansing, such as garbage trucks and vehicles used to transport food and perishables.

Encourage further reduction in frequency of draining and refilling swimming pools.

Prohibit hosing off paved areas, buildings, windows, or other surfaces.

Clarksville water system managers are in close communication with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) and this notice serves only as an alert to customers of the need to temporarily limit water usage during a period of time.

Your cooperation and understanding are very much appreciated.

