Austin Peay State University Track to take part in Vanderbilt Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field prepares for its fourth event of its indoor season, the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday-Saturday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center in Nashville.

The Governors had five top-five finishes in its last event, the two-day Commodore Challenge, last week.

Freshman Alexis Arnett finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.87 – the fastest time by a Gov this season.

Graduate student Mikaela Smith was third in the 600-meter (1:33.70), senior Kenisha Phillips fourth in the 300-meter (38.56) and APSU’s 4×440-meter relay team of Arnett, Phillips, Kyra Wilder, and Lauren Lewis took fourth with a season-best time 3:49.56.

Rounding out the Govs’ top-five finishes at the Commodore Challenge was freshman Amani Sharif placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 1.65 meters. The November 11th ASUN Track Athlete and Freshman of the Week, Sharif also garners the conference’s best long jump this season at 6.22 meters which she set at the Ed Temple Classic, on January 7th.

The Governors will compete in 13 different events at the Vanderbilt Invitational, listed below. Live stats along with an ESPN+ live stream are listed at the top of this article.

Participating Teams (26)

Alabama-Huntsville, Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Auburn, Austin Peay, Belmont, UCF, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, Louisiana, ULM, Little Rock, Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Murray State, Ole Miss, SMU, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Tennessee State, TCU, Tusculum, Vanderbilt

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the remainder of Austin Peay State University track and field’s indoor and outdoor campaigns, follow the Governors on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check beck at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team participates in its penultimate event of the regular season portion of its indoor campaign when it participates in the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitation, January 27th-28th, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Lineup

60-meter Dash:

Kyra Wilder

Na’Riyah Lee

60-meter Hurdles:

Amani Sharif

Camaryn McClelland

400-Meter Dash:

Kenisha Phillips

Alexis Arnett

Sydney Hartoin

800-Meter Run:

Piper Barnhart

Kerra Marsh

3000-Meter Run:

Sydney Freeman

Savannah Fruth

Ashley Royle

Triple Jump:

Camaryn McClelland

High Jump:

Amani Sharif

Shot Put:

Amani Sharif

Sabrina Oostburg

Long Jump:

Amani Sharif

Camaryn McClelland

200-Meter Dash:

Kenisha Phillips

Kyra Wilder

Alexis Arnett

Weight Throw:

Sabrina Oostburg

One Mile:

Hallie Mattingly

Pole Vault:

Karlijn Schouten

Myra Eriksson