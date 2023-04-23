Marsha Blackburn Report: Keeping Your Data Safe from Big Tech

Washington, D.C. – Big Tech companies have used and abused consumers’ personal data, and now consumers are pushing back.
The American people have seen firsthand that Silicon Valley cannot be trusted to protect the enormous amount of information they collect.
Check out a guide I put together to help Tennesseans protect their ‘virtual you.’
Sister city partnerships are one of Beijing’s favorite political weapons. Across the globe, Communist China has exploited these relationships, ostensibly to promote cultural exchange. The truth is that these partnerships are much more sinister and are part of the CCP’s Belt and Road Initiative to achieve geostrategic goals. This week, I led the Sister City Transparency Act which would shed light on these partnerships to determine whether they leave American communities vulnerable to foreign espionage and ideological coercion.
This week, I reintroduced the bipartisan Enhancing K-12 Cybersecurity Act. This legislation will strengthen cybersecurity at America’s K-12 schools by promoting access to information, better tracking of cyberattacks nationally, and providing new cybersecurity resources.
I helped lead a group of my colleagues in calling on all members of Congress “to lead by example” by ceasing the use of the China-owned TikTok. We also urged that House and Senate rules be amended to ban members of Congress from continued use of TikTok.
With Congress back in session, I was delighted to be joined by so many Tennesseans at Tennessee Tuesday. If you’re ever in Washington while the Senate is in session, I’d love to meet you.
- Joe Biden’s new report on his Afghanistan withdrawal has more in common with a movie script than a legitimate foreign policy analysis, but if there’s any truth to be gleaned, it’s that he hasn’t learned any lessons from its failures. Read more.
- The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has opened disaster recovery centers in McNairy County and Tipton County.
- Tennessee homeowners and renters in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties who were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes March 31st – April 1st, 2023 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app.
- You can register for a Capitol tour using the Capitol Visitor Center portal.
