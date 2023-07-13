87.4 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update to Homicide Investigation on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Homicide Investigation Ruled as Suicide

Driver of this vehicle was found shot and later passed away.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting that already occurred at approximately 9:07pm on June 28th, 2023.

When CPD officers arrived, they found the driver, a 22-year-old male, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Clarksville Police Department investigates all unattended deaths and treats them as a homicide until it can be proven otherwise.


The medical examiner determined that the victim died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. This was determined not to be a homicide, and CPD does not release the names of victims of suicide.

There is no other information available at this time.

