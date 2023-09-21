101st Airborne Division Soldiers with 3rd Brigade Scheduled to Deploy to Europe This Fall

Fort Campbell, KY – The Department of the Army has announced the upcoming deployment of units from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). The division’s 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasans” will deploy approximately 3,400 Soldiers from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Eastern Europe.

They will replace the division’s 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne” in a one-for-one replacement that will not change the overall U.S. force posture in the region. 1st Brigade is scheduled to return following a nine-month deployment that began in March 2023.

The 3rd Brigade Combat Team’s deployment will begin in the next couple of months. They will join various other units currently reinforcing NATO’s Eastern Flank in support of the unrelenting U.S. commitment to Europe and regional Allies as part of the ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The mission to reinforce our NATO partners remains vital to maintaining security on the European continent,” said Maj. Gen. Brett Sylvia, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “For the last six months, our 1st Brigade has done an incredible job supporting the Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce mission. I am confident the Rakkasans of the 3rd Brigade will continue to represent our division with distinction alongside our European partners and allies.”