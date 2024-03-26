Unleash Your Inner Hero: Donate Blood with the American Red Cross, Get an Exclusive Godzilla x Kong T-Shirt

Nashville, TN – This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and inviting donors to rise together and give blood.

When donors share their strength by coming to give on March 26th-April 7th, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. (Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/GXK.*)

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – must ensure hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1.800.RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8th-28th will get a $10.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 25th-April 15th

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

3/29/2024: 10:00am – 3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

4/11/2024: 10:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

4/19/2024: 8:00am – 2:00pm, Fort Campbell High School, 912 Carentan Road

4/26/2024: 11:00am – 4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Logan County

Russellville

4/1/2024: 12:00pm – 6:00pm, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 296 West 6th Street

Tennessee

Dickson County

Charlotte

4/13/2024: 9:00am – 2:00pm, Water Street Church of Christ, 501 Water Street

Dickson

3/28/2024: 3:00pm – 7:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

4/22/2024: 12:00pm – 5:00pm, YMCA Dickson, 301 Henslee Drive

Humphreys County

McEwen

4/8/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, McEwen Church of Christ, 9704 Hwy 70 East

Waverly

4/4/2024: 1:30pm – 5:30pm, Waverly United Methodist Church, 115 West Main Street

4/11/2024: 8:30am – 1:30pm, Waverly Central High School, 1327 Highway 70 West

Montgomery County

Clarksville

3/25/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

3/27/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/3/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/8/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/10/2024: 12:30pm – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/11/2024: 10:00am – 3:00pm, APSU Morgan University Center, 601 College Street

4/22/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

4/24/2024: 10:30am – 4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Fort Campbell

4/4/2024: 9:00am – 3:00pm, RAK DFAC, 6708-6712 A Shau Valley Road

Robertson County

Ridgetop

4/25/2024: 11:00am – 4:00pm, Ridgetop First Baptist Church, 1757 Highway 41 South

Springfield

3/25/2024: 12:30pm – 5:30pm, Springfield Funeral Home, 4005 Memorial Boulevard

White House

4/4/2024: 1:00pm – 7:00pm, White House First United Methodist Church, 3403 Hwy 31 West

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact ? Volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. For more information and to apply, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

*© 2024 Legendary and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved GODZILLA TM & © TOHO CO., Ltd.