Saturday, April 6, 2024
Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott Lead Resolution Affirming President Joe Biden’s Authority to Immediately Secure the Border

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

U.S. SenateNashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joined Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) in encouraging a swift Senate passage of their resolution denouncing the Joe Biden administration’s open border policies, which have allowed more than 9 million individuals to illegally cross the U.S. southern border since President Joe Biden took office.

The Joe Biden Administration’s Border Policies Have Caused A Catastrophe And Humanitarian Crisis

“Whereas President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in the history of the United States.”

President Joe Biden Issued 94 Executive Orders To Open The Border In His First 100 Days

“Whereas President Joe Biden, beginning on day one of his administration, systematically dismantled effective border security measures and interior immigration enforcement.”

Joe Biden’s Refusal To Close The Border Is Putting Americans In Danger

“Whereas President Joe Biden’s refusal to use his suspension of entry authority ensures that the border stays open, endangers the United States, and encourages illegal immigration.”

Co-Signers

  • U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.).
  • This resolution is being led in the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz (TX-15) and passed with bipartisan support.

View the resolution here.

